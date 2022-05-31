Adecoagro S.A. (NYSE:AGRO) Short Interest Update

Adecoagro S.A. (NYSE:AGRO – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,200,000 shares, a growth of 29.6% from the April 30th total of 2,470,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,730,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.8 days.

Shares of NYSE AGRO traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $11.11. The stock had a trading volume of 1,296,736 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,409,772. The company has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of 7.14 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.54. Adecoagro has a 1 year low of $6.78 and a 1 year high of $13.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Adecoagro (NYSE:AGRO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $206.36 million for the quarter. Adecoagro had a return on equity of 15.74% and a net margin of 15.47%. As a group, analysts expect that Adecoagro will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a Not Available dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 17th. Investors of record on Monday, May 2nd were issued a $0.1571 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.33%. Adecoagro’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.26%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AGRO. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Adecoagro by 319.5% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,406,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,480,000 after purchasing an additional 1,832,713 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Adecoagro by 623.2% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,297,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,676,000 after acquiring an additional 1,118,375 shares during the last quarter. Emerging Variant Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Adecoagro during the first quarter worth $12,080,000. abrdn plc increased its stake in Adecoagro by 5,060.7% during the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 665,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,114,000 after acquiring an additional 653,035 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Adecoagro during the first quarter worth $6,060,000.

AGRO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com downgraded Adecoagro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Adecoagro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Adecoagro SA operates as an agro-industrial company in South America. It engages in farming crops and other agricultural products, dairy operations, and land transformation activities, as well as sugar, ethanol, and energy production activities. The company is involved in the planting, harvesting, and sale of grains and oilseeds, as well as wheat, corn, soybeans, peanuts, cotton, sunflowers, and others; provision of grain warehousing/conditioning, handling, and drying services to third parties; and purchase and sale of crops produced by third parties.

