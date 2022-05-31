AdTheorent (NASDAQ:ADTH) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

AdTheorent (NASDAQ:ADTH – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “AdTheorent Holding Company LLC is a programmatic digital advertising company using advanced machine learning technology and privacy-forward solutions to deliver measurable value for advertisers and marketers. AdTheorent Holding Company LLC, formerly known as MCAP Acquisition Corporation, is based in CHICAGO. “

Get AdTheorent alerts:

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on AdTheorent from $10.00 to $8.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 4th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of AdTheorent in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on AdTheorent in a research note on Friday, February 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AdTheorent has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.21.

Shares of NASDAQ ADTH traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.39. The company had a trading volume of 7,639 shares, compared to its average volume of 102,224. AdTheorent has a one year low of $4.11 and a one year high of $11.90. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $8.93.

AdTheorent (NASDAQ:ADTH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $55.00 million during the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that AdTheorent will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of AdTheorent by 2,647.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 2,647 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AdTheorent during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Sanders Morris Harris LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AdTheorent during the fourth quarter valued at about $61,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of AdTheorent during the first quarter valued at about $110,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AdTheorent during the first quarter valued at about $147,000. 95.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About AdTheorent (Get Rating)

AdTheorent Holding Company, Inc, a digital media platform, provides machine learning platform for advertisers and marketers in the United States and Canada. The company offers predictive targeting, geo-intelligence, and cross-environment map solutions, as well as Studio A\T. It serves pharmaceutical/healthcare, dining, retail, and travel and hospitality, as well as banking, financial services and insurance industries.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on AdTheorent (ADTH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for AdTheorent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AdTheorent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.