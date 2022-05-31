Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) Plans $1.50 Quarterly Dividend

Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 31st, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 17th will be paid a dividend of 1.50 per share on Friday, July 1st. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 16th.

Advance Auto Parts has raised its dividend payment by an average of 138.4% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 3 consecutive years. Advance Auto Parts has a payout ratio of 39.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Advance Auto Parts to earn $15.54 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $6.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 38.6%.

Shares of NYSE AAP traded down $3.14 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $189.91. 36,935 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 993,785. The firm has a market cap of $11.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.50, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.22. Advance Auto Parts has a twelve month low of $172.86 and a twelve month high of $244.55. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $208.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $219.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Advance Auto Parts ( NYSE:AAP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 23rd. The company reported $3.57 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.59 by ($0.02). Advance Auto Parts had a return on equity of 24.74% and a net margin of 5.16%. The firm had revenue of $3.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.34 EPS. Advance Auto Parts’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Advance Auto Parts will post 13.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on AAP shares. Evercore ISI started coverage on Advance Auto Parts in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $275.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Advance Auto Parts from $240.00 to $225.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Advance Auto Parts from $275.00 to $250.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Stephens decreased their price objective on Advance Auto Parts from $246.00 to $215.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Advance Auto Parts from $276.00 to $280.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Advance Auto Parts has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $243.11.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AAP. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 113.7% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 19.6% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 281 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts during the first quarter worth $209,000. Enlightenment Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts during the first quarter worth $212,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts during the first quarter worth $232,000. 98.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

