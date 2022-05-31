Advantage Solutions (NASDAQ:ADV) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Advantage Solutions (NASDAQ:ADV – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Advantage Solutions Inc. is a business solutions provider for consumer goods manufacturers and retailers. The company’s data and technology-enabled omnichannel solutions including sales, retail merchandising, business intelligence, digital commerce and a full suite of marketing services. Advantage Solutions Inc., formerly known as Conyers Park II Acquisition Corp., is headquartered in Irvine, California. “

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on ADV. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Advantage Solutions from $9.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Advantage Solutions in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Advantage Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $7.00 in a report on Friday, March 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Advantage Solutions currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.20.

NASDAQ ADV traded down $0.13 on Tuesday, reaching $4.30. The company had a trading volume of 46,718 shares, compared to its average volume of 431,682. Advantage Solutions has a 52-week low of $3.99 and a 52-week high of $12.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.48 and a beta of 0.62. The company’s fifty day moving average is $5.39 and its 200 day moving average is $6.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Advantage Solutions (NASDAQ:ADV – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.02. Advantage Solutions had a return on equity of 6.26% and a net margin of 1.97%. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Advantage Solutions will post 0.71 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Jill L. Griffin sold 30,067 shares of Advantage Solutions stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.49, for a total transaction of $165,067.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Dean Kaye sold 7,067 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.49, for a total value of $38,797.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 112,954 shares of company stock valued at $623,394. 4.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Advantage Solutions by 1,207.8% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 4,831 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Advantage Solutions in the fourth quarter worth $67,000. Delphia USA Inc. bought a new stake in Advantage Solutions in the first quarter worth $64,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in Advantage Solutions in the third quarter worth $89,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Advantage Solutions by 132.0% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 6,346 shares in the last quarter. 26.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Advantage Solutions Inc provides outsourced solutions to consumer goods companies and retailers in North America and internationally. It operates in two segments, Sales and Marketing. The Sales segment offers brand-centric services, such as headquarter relationship management; analytics, insights, and intelligence; administration; and brand-centric merchandising services.

