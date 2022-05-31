Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADVM) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADVM – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Adverum is a clinical-stage gene therapy company targeting unmet medical needs in ocular and rare diseases. Adverum develops gene therapy product candidates designed to provide durable efficacy by inducing sustained expression of a therapeutic protein. Adverums core capabilities include clinical development, novel vector discovery and in-house manufacturing expertise, specifically in scalable process development, assay development, and current Good Manufacturing Practices quality control. “

ADVM has been the subject of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Adverum Biotechnologies in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Chardan Capital reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Adverum Biotechnologies in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Adverum Biotechnologies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.20.

Shares of ADVM traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.90. The company had a trading volume of 11,449 shares, compared to its average volume of 938,049. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.45. The stock has a market cap of $89.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.57 and a beta of 1.29. Adverum Biotechnologies has a 52 week low of $0.80 and a 52 week high of $3.86.

Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADVM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by ($0.07). On average, research analysts predict that Adverum Biotechnologies will post -1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Laurent Fischer purchased 25,000 shares of Adverum Biotechnologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.11 per share, with a total value of $27,750.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 762,462 shares in the company, valued at approximately $846,332.82. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Dawn Svoronos bought 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $0.85 per share, with a total value of $25,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,500. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 116,925 shares of company stock valued at $111,945. Company insiders own 12.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new stake in Adverum Biotechnologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Adverum Biotechnologies by 996.9% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 286,314 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 260,211 shares during the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Adverum Biotechnologies by 21.8% during the first quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 65,754 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 11,754 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in Adverum Biotechnologies by 125.8% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 992,729 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,300,000 after purchasing an additional 553,155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Adverum Biotechnologies by 113.9% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 105,448 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 56,142 shares during the last quarter. 77.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, develops gene therapy product candidates to treat ocular and rare diseases. Its lead product candidate is ADVM-022, a single intravitreal injection gene therapy candidate used for the treatment of patients with chronic retinal, including wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema.

