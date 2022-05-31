Aegon (AEG) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 2nd

Aegon (NYSE:AEG – Get Rating) announced a semi-annual dividend on Thursday, February 10th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.0935 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, July 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 2nd.

Aegon has a dividend payout ratio of 25.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Aegon to earn $0.80 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.19 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 23.8%.

Get Aegon alerts:

NYSE AEG opened at $5.49 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.16. Aegon has a one year low of $3.89 and a one year high of $6.22.

Aegon ( NYSE:AEG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.26). Aegon had a net margin of 8.08% and a return on equity of 7.33%. The business had revenue of $5.29 billion for the quarter. Analysts predict that Aegon will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Aegon in the 1st quarter valued at $117,160,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Aegon by 4.2% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,811,605 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,163,000 after acquiring an additional 152,011 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Aegon by 6.9% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,613,502 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,115,000 after acquiring an additional 233,687 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Aegon by 10.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,641,806 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,781,000 after acquiring an additional 160,777 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Aegon by 4.0% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 571,813 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,361,000 after acquiring an additional 21,807 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.36% of the company’s stock.

AEG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Aegon from €5.30 ($5.70) to €5.40 ($5.81) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Aegon from €5.60 ($6.02) to €5.80 ($6.24) in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Aegon from €5.00 ($5.38) to €4.70 ($5.05) in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Aegon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Aegon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Aegon currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.38.

Aegon Company Profile (Get Rating)

Aegon N.V. provides insurance, pensions, and asset management services in the Americas, the Netherlands, and the United Kingdom. The company offers life, accident, and health insurance; savings, pension, annuities, and mutual funds; property and casualty insurance; retirement plans and individual retirement accounts; voluntary employee benefits; and stable value solutions.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Aegon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aegon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.