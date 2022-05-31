Aegon (AEG) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 2nd

Aegon (NYSE:AEG – Get Rating) announced a Semi-Annual dividend on Wednesday, February 9th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.087 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, July 6th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 2nd.
Aegon has a dividend payout ratio of 25.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Aegon to earn $0.80 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.19 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 23.8%.
Aegon stock opened at $5.49 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07. Aegon has a 12-month low of $3.89 and a 12-month high of $6.22.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Aegon during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Aegon by 44.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,277 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 3,167 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Aegon in the 4th quarter valued at about $66,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its holdings in Aegon by 41.4% in the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 15,442 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 4,519 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in Aegon in the 1st quarter valued at about $82,000. 10.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AEG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Aegon from €5.00 ($5.38) to €4.70 ($5.05) in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Aegon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Aegon from €5.60 ($6.02) to €5.80 ($6.24) in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Aegon from €5.30 ($5.70) to €5.40 ($5.81) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Aegon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.38.
Aegon N.V. provides insurance, pensions, and asset management services in the Americas, the Netherlands, and the United Kingdom. The company offers life, accident, and health insurance; savings, pension, annuities, and mutual funds; property and casualty insurance; retirement plans and individual retirement accounts; voluntary employee benefits; and stable value solutions.
