Aegon (AEG) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 2nd

Aegon (NYSE:AEG – Get Rating) announced a Semi-Annual dividend on Wednesday, February 9th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.087 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, July 6th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 2nd.

Aegon has a dividend payout ratio of 25.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Aegon to earn $0.80 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.19 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 23.8%.

Aegon stock opened at $5.49 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07. Aegon has a 12-month low of $3.89 and a 12-month high of $6.22.

Aegon ( NYSE:AEG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.26). Aegon had a net margin of 8.08% and a return on equity of 7.33%. The company had revenue of $5.29 billion for the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that Aegon will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Aegon during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Aegon by 44.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,277 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 3,167 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Aegon in the 4th quarter valued at about $66,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its holdings in Aegon by 41.4% in the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 15,442 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 4,519 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in Aegon in the 1st quarter valued at about $82,000. 10.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AEG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Aegon from €5.00 ($5.38) to €4.70 ($5.05) in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Aegon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Aegon from €5.60 ($6.02) to €5.80 ($6.24) in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Aegon from €5.30 ($5.70) to €5.40 ($5.81) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Aegon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.38.

Aegon N.V. provides insurance, pensions, and asset management services in the Americas, the Netherlands, and the United Kingdom. The company offers life, accident, and health insurance; savings, pension, annuities, and mutual funds; property and casualty insurance; retirement plans and individual retirement accounts; voluntary employee benefits; and stable value solutions.

