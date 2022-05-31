AEON Financial Service Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AEOJF) Short Interest Update

AEON Financial Service Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AEOJF – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 779,700 shares, a drop of 20.5% from the April 30th total of 981,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7,797.0 days.

Shares of AEOJF opened at $12.21 on Tuesday. AEON Financial Service has a 52-week low of $12.21 and a 52-week high of $12.21. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.21.

About AEON Financial Service (Get Rating)

AEON Financial Service Co, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides various financial services in Japan, Thailand, Malaysia, and other Asian countries. It operates through five segments: Retail, Solutions, China Area, Mekong Area, Malay Area. The company engages in processing, banking, short-term insurance, bank agency, ATM, credit guarantee, acquiring, Internet, housing and other loans, credit management, property leases, installment sales, hire purchase contracts, life and non-life insurance agency, life insurance sales, loan purchases, credit card purchase contracts, collection and payment agency, guarantee, credit card, and electronic money businesses.

