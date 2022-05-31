AEON Financial Service Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AEOJF) Short Interest Update

AEON Financial Service Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AEOJF – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 779,700 shares, a drop of 20.5% from the April 30th total of 981,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7,797.0 days.
Shares of AEOJF opened at $12.21 on Tuesday. AEON Financial Service has a 52-week low of $12.21 and a 52-week high of $12.21. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.21.
About AEON Financial Service (Get Rating)
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on AEON Financial Service (AEOJF)
- Is This Game On for GameStop Stock?
- Kohl’s Stock is Becoming Affordable
- There’s An Institutional Bottom In Autodesk
- Sonos Stock Sounds Cheap Down Here
- These Are the Three (3) Most Upgraded Stocks For Q2
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for AEON Financial Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AEON Financial Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.