AFC Gamma, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFCG) Short Interest Down 19.1% in May

AFC Gamma, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFCG – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 120,000 shares, a drop of 19.1% from the April 30th total of 148,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 155,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days. Approximately 0.9% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Shares of AFC Gamma stock opened at $17.57 on Tuesday. AFC Gamma has a 12-month low of $14.90 and a 12-month high of $25.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $346.88 million, a PE ratio of 9.98 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $17.69 and its 200-day moving average is $19.61.

AFC Gamma (NASDAQ:AFCG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.01. AFC Gamma had a return on equity of 11.59% and a net margin of 57.13%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that AFC Gamma will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st were given a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.52%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. This is an increase from AFC Gamma’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. AFC Gamma’s dividend payout ratio is 125.00%.

In related news, CEO Leonard M. Tannenbaum purchased 21,183 shares of AFC Gamma stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.80 per share, with a total value of $334,691.40. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 3,363,683 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,146,191.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Brett Kaufman acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.70 per share, with a total value of $50,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $100,200. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 25,183 shares of company stock worth $401,671 over the last quarter. 28.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AFC Gamma by 58.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 627,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,540,000 after purchasing an additional 231,260 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC purchased a new stake in AFC Gamma in the 4th quarter worth about $5,183,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in AFC Gamma by 32.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 776,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,842,000 after acquiring an additional 190,609 shares during the period. Merlin Capital LLC purchased a new position in AFC Gamma during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,306,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AFC Gamma by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 900,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,208,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on AFCG shares. Compass Point dropped their price objective on AFC Gamma from $20.00 to $17.50 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AFC Gamma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.50.

AFC Gamma Company Profile (Get Rating)

AFC Gamma, Inc originates, structures, underwrites, and invests in senior secured loans, and other types of loans and debt securities for established companies operating in the cannabis industry in states that have legalized medicinal and/or adult use cannabis. It primarily originates loans structured as senior loans secured by real estate, equipment, and licenses and/or other assets of the loan parties to the extent permitted by applicable laws and the regulations governing such loan parties.

