AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the fourteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $149.91.

A number of analysts have weighed in on AGCO shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on AGCO from $165.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on AGCO in a research note on Friday, March 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $175.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on AGCO from $141.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of AGCO in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered AGCO from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $144.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 12th.

Get AGCO alerts:

Shares of NYSE AGCO opened at $127.66 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $9.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.72, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. AGCO has a 12-month low of $108.56 and a 12-month high of $150.28. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $132.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $125.23.

AGCO ( NYSE:AGCO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.48. AGCO had a return on equity of 24.11% and a net margin of 7.85%. The business had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.65 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.00 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that AGCO will post 12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 21st. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th will be issued a dividend of $4.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th. AGCO’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.06%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGCO. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of AGCO by 25.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 442,634 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $57,711,000 after buying an additional 90,916 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in AGCO by 10.1% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,737 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in AGCO by 6.1% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 2,669 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board acquired a new stake in AGCO in the third quarter valued at about $377,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in AGCO by 4.6% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,110,907 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $136,119,000 after purchasing an additional 49,204 shares during the period. 77.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AGCO Company Profile (Get Rating)

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. It offers horsepower tractors for row crop production, soil cultivation, planting, land leveling, seeding, and commercial hay operations; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, equestrian, and residential uses.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for AGCO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AGCO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.