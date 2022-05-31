Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.86-$4.93 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $4.60. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.67 billion-$6.73 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.36 billion.Agilent Technologies also updated its Q3 2022 guidance to $1.20-$1.22 EPS.

A stock opened at $130.55 on Tuesday. Agilent Technologies has a one year low of $112.64 and a one year high of $179.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $126.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $138.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.21 billion, a PE ratio of 31.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Get Agilent Technologies alerts:

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th. The medical research company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.62 billion. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 27.42% and a net margin of 19.35%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.97 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Agilent Technologies will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th will be given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 1st. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.24%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial downgraded shares of Agilent Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $175.00 to $145.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Agilent Technologies from $160.00 to $130.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Cowen reduced their price target on Agilent Technologies from $187.00 to $178.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $155.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $163.92.

In other Agilent Technologies news, SVP Michael Tang sold 1,210 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.21, for a total transaction of $164,814.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in Agilent Technologies by 8.7% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 84,268 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $11,172,000 after buying an additional 6,779 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 22.6% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 324,138 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $43,235,000 after purchasing an additional 59,762 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its stake in Agilent Technologies by 13.6% during the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 6,182 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $818,000 after buying an additional 739 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 2,880 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $381,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 24.7% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 408,780 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $54,094,000 after buying an additional 80,848 shares during the last quarter.

Agilent Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Agilent Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agilent Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.