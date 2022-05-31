Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) Releases Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Rating) updated its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.20-$1.22 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.12. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.63 billion-$1.65 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.56 billion.Agilent Technologies also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $4.86-$4.93 EPS.

Shares of Agilent Technologies stock opened at $130.55 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.49. Agilent Technologies has a one year low of $112.64 and a one year high of $179.57. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $126.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $138.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.06.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 24th. The medical research company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.62 billion. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 27.42% and a net margin of 19.35%. The business’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.97 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Agilent Technologies will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 1st. Agilent Technologies’s payout ratio is 20.24%.

A has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com cut Agilent Technologies from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $155.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $179.00 to $160.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Truist Financial cut shares of Agilent Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $187.00 to $178.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $163.92.

In related news, SVP Michael Tang sold 1,210 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.21, for a total transaction of $164,814.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in A. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 6,751 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $895,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC grew its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 2,394 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Agilent Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 2.2% in the first quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 10,216 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,352,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the period. Finally, Geller Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. Geller Advisors LLC now owns 1,602 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter.

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

