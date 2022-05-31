AgileThought (NASDAQ:AGIL) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

AgileThought (NASDAQ:AGIL – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “AgileThought Inc. is a provider of digital transformation services, custom software development and next-generation technologies. It serves architects, developers, data scientists, engineers, transformation consultants, automation specialists and other experts. AgileThought Inc., formerly known as LIV Capital Acquisition Corp., is based in IRVING, Texas. “

AgileThought stock traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $4.33. The company had a trading volume of 1,044 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,229. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.75. AgileThought has a 12 month low of $3.95 and a 12 month high of $36.13.

AgileThought ( NASDAQ:AGIL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $42.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.50 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that AgileThought will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AGIL. Wasatch Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of AgileThought during the fourth quarter valued at $8,091,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of AgileThought during the fourth quarter valued at $3,262,000. Moneda USA Inc. bought a new position in shares of AgileThought during the first quarter valued at $1,021,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AgileThought by 756.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 180,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $849,000 after purchasing an additional 158,993 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new stake in AgileThought during the fourth quarter valued at $725,000. 26.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AgileThought, Inc provides digital transformation services in the United States and Latin America. It offers product management services comprising AgileIgnite and DevOpsIgnite; user experience, application engineering, modernization and mobility, advanced data analytics, cloud architecture and migration, automation, and artificial intelligence and machine learning services.

