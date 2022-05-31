Agiliti (NYSE:AGTI) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Agiliti (NYSE:AGTI – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.89-$0.94 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.85. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.16 billion-$1.19 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.18 billion.

A number of brokerages have commented on AGTI. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Agiliti from $30.00 to $24.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 10th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Agiliti from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Raymond James reduced their price target on Agiliti from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Agiliti from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Agiliti from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $25.71.

Shares of AGTI opened at $19.15 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion and a P/E ratio of 79.79. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.97. Agiliti has a twelve month low of $16.09 and a twelve month high of $26.36.

Agiliti ( NYSE:AGTI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.08. Agiliti had a return on equity of 13.89% and a net margin of 3.13%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.28 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Agiliti will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Agiliti news, CFO James B. Pekarek sold 2,162 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.03, for a total value of $43,304.86. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 220,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,411,727.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO James B. Pekarek sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.79, for a total value of $335,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 154,947 shares of company stock worth $2,904,758 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.16% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eaton Vance Management raised its holdings in shares of Agiliti by 16.9% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 3,466,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,145,000 after buying an additional 500,541 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Agiliti during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,647,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Agiliti by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,195,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,017,000 after purchasing an additional 197,766 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in Agiliti during the second quarter worth approximately $1,432,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Agiliti by 398.5% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 59,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,252,000 after purchasing an additional 47,540 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.27% of the company’s stock.

Agiliti, Inc provides healthcare technology management and service solutions to the healthcare industry in the United States. The company offers onsite managed services, including programs for the management, reprocessing, and logistics of medical equipment at individual facilities and integrated delivery networks to monitor and adjust equipment quantities and availability to address fluctuations in patient census and acuity.

