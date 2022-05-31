Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (TSE:AEM) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (TSE:AEM – Get Rating) (NYSE:AEM) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$91.00.

Several brokerages recently commented on AEM. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a C$98.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James set a C$66.00 price objective on Agnico Eagle Mines and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. National Bankshares reduced their price objective on Agnico Eagle Mines from C$99.00 to C$98.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from C$84.00 to C$96.00 in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Eight Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from C$100.00 to C$105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st.

In related news, Director Robert Gemmell sold 1,792 shares of Agnico Eagle Mines stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$75.35, for a total value of C$135,027.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at C$226,050. Also, Senior Officer Marc Legault sold 20,000 shares of Agnico Eagle Mines stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$72.21, for a total value of C$1,444,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 89,148 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$6,437,377.08. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 21,793 shares of company stock worth $1,579,294.

TSE AEM opened at C$69.18 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$74.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$69.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.52, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 2.61. Agnico Eagle Mines has a one year low of C$58.02 and a one year high of C$87.73. The firm has a market cap of C$31.53 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.73.

Agnico Eagle Mines (TSE:AEM – Get Rating) (NYSE:AEM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported C$0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.46 by C$0.30. The firm had revenue of C$1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.47 billion. Equities analysts predict that Agnico Eagle Mines will post 4.0100003 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. Agnico Eagle Mines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.31%.

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Mexico, and Finland. It operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. The company primarily produces and sells gold deposits, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

