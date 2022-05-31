Agora, Inc. (NASDAQ:API) Short Interest Update

Agora, Inc. (NASDAQ:API – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,030,000 shares, a decline of 18.2% from the April 30th total of 6,150,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,320,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.8 days. Currently, 5.3% of the company’s shares are sold short.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in API. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Agora by 158.2% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,903,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,066,000 after buying an additional 1,779,086 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Agora by 57.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,977,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,339,000 after buying an additional 1,444,165 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Agora in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $22,266,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Agora by 52.3% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,811,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,885,000 after buying an additional 1,309,170 shares during the period. Finally, Hel Ved Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Agora during the fourth quarter worth approximately $21,056,000.

API opened at $5.76 on Tuesday. Agora has a 52-week low of $5.31 and a 52-week high of $49.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $609.82 million, a PE ratio of -7.58 and a beta of 0.50. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.96.

Agora ( NASDAQ:API Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 23rd. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $38.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.68 million. Agora had a negative return on equity of 9.75% and a negative net margin of 50.86%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.14) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Agora will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Agora from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $31.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut Agora from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Nomura raised Agora from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Agora in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Agora from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $12.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Agora presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.93.

Agora, Inc provides Real-Time Engagement Platform-as-a-Service (RTE-PaaS) in the People's Republic of China, the United States, and internationally. Its RTE-PaaS offers developers with software tools to embed real-time video, voice, and messaging functionalities into applications. The company's enterprise-grade products include Real-Time Video, Real-Time Voice, Live Interactive Video and Audio Streaming, Real-Time Messaging, Real-Time Recording, Real-Time Streaming Acceleration, Agora Analytics, and various use case products that serves as building blocks for developers to embed the respective functions in applications.

