Agricultural Bank of China Limited (OTCMKTS:ACGBY) Short Interest Update

Agricultural Bank of China Limited (OTCMKTS:ACGBY – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 30,600 shares, a drop of 20.1% from the April 30th total of 38,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 76,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Agricultural Bank of China stock opened at $9.56 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $133.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. Agricultural Bank of China has a 1 year low of $8.04 and a 1 year high of $10.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.15.

Get Agricultural Bank of China alerts:

Agricultural Bank of China (OTCMKTS:ACGBY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 30th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $27.51 billion for the quarter. Agricultural Bank of China had a net margin of 20.93% and a return on equity of 10.69%.

Agricultural Bank of China Limited provides corporate and retail banking products and services. The company operates through Corporate Banking, Personal Banking, and Treasury Operations segments. It offers demand, personal call, foreign currency time, foreign currency call, time or demand optional, foreign exchange demand, foreign exchange call, foreign exchange time, certificates of deposit, savings, agreed-term, and negotiated deposits; and loans comprise housing, consumer, business, fixed asset, working capital, real estate, and entrusted syndicated loans, as well as trade finances, guarantees and commitments, and loans with custody of export rebates accounts.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Agricultural Bank of China Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agricultural Bank of China and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.