Aileron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALRN) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

Aileron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALRN – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Aileron Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It engages in developing and commercializing a novel class of therapeutics primarily in the United States. The companys lead product includes ALRN-6924, targets the tumor suppressor protein p53 for the treatment of a range of cancers which are in clinical stage. Aileron Therapeutics, Inc. is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts. “

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Aileron Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 price target on shares of Aileron Therapeutics in a report on Friday, May 20th.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALRN traded up $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.43. 726 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 268,411. Aileron Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.32 and a 1-year high of $1.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.50. The firm has a market cap of $38.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.43 and a beta of 2.49.

Aileron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALRN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.01). Equities analysts anticipate that Aileron Therapeutics will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bailard Inc. bought a new position in Aileron Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $66,000. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in Aileron Therapeutics by 32.9% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,067,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $601,000 after purchasing an additional 264,329 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Aileron Therapeutics by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 862,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,000 after purchasing an additional 39,056 shares during the period. KCK LTD. bought a new position in Aileron Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $362,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Aileron Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.06% of the company’s stock.

Aileron Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical stage chemoprotection oncology company in the United States. The company is developing ALRN-6924, which is in Phase 1 trial for solid tumor and lymphoma; Phase 2a clinical trial to treat peripheral T-cell lymphoma; Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and advanced myelodysplastic syndrome (MDS); Phase 1b trial to test the combination of ALRN-6924 and cytarabine, or Ara-C, in patients with MDS; and a Phase 2a combination trial of ALRN-6924 and palbociclib in patients with tumors harboring MDM2 amplifications co-amplifications, as well as for patients with p53-mutated small cell lung cancer that has completed Phase 1b clinical trial.

