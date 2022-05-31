AirBoss of America Corp. (OTCMKTS:ABSSF) Short Interest Down 21.2% in May

AirBoss of America Corp. (OTCMKTS:ABSSF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 665,700 shares, a decline of 21.2% from the April 30th total of 844,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 605.2 days.

OTCMKTS ABSSF opened at $14.47 on Tuesday. AirBoss of America has a 1 year low of $13.93 and a 1 year high of $36.38. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $22.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.82.

ABSSF has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of AirBoss of America from C$51.00 to C$40.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of AirBoss of America from C$51.00 to C$35.50 in a research note on Sunday, May 15th.

AirBoss of America Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets rubber-based products for automotive, heavy commercial, construction and infrastructure, oil and gas, and defense industries in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: AirBoss Defense Group, Rubber Solutions, and Engineered Products.

