Airbus (AIR) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Airbus (EPA: AIR):
- 5/27/2022 – Airbus was given a new €150.00 ($161.29) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..
- 5/20/2022 – Airbus was given a new €180.00 ($193.55) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..
- 5/16/2022 – Airbus was given a new €182.00 ($195.70) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..
- 5/11/2022 – Airbus was given a new €150.00 ($161.29) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..
- 5/10/2022 – Airbus was given a new €180.00 ($193.55) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..
- 5/10/2022 – Airbus was given a new €178.00 ($191.40) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..
- 5/5/2022 – Airbus was given a new €139.00 ($149.46) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.
- 5/5/2022 – Airbus was given a new €142.00 ($152.69) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Rese….
- 5/5/2022 – Airbus was given a new €150.00 ($161.29) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..
- 5/4/2022 – Airbus was given a new €140.00 ($150.54) price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank.
- 4/20/2022 – Airbus was given a new €142.00 ($152.69) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Rese….
- 4/19/2022 – Airbus was given a new €170.00 ($182.80) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..
- 4/19/2022 – Airbus was given a new €150.00 ($161.29) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..
- 4/11/2022 – Airbus was given a new €178.00 ($191.40) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..
- 4/11/2022 – Airbus was given a new €150.00 ($161.29) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..
- 4/5/2022 – Airbus was given a new €170.00 ($182.80) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..
- 4/4/2022 – Airbus was given a new €178.00 ($191.40) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..
AIR stock opened at €112.54 ($121.01) on Tuesday. Airbus SE has a 12 month low of €68.28 ($73.42) and a 12 month high of €99.97 ($107.49). The firm’s 50-day moving average is €106.22 and its 200 day moving average is €109.10.
Airbus SE engages in the designing, manufacturing, and delivering aerospace products, services, and solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Airbus, Airbus Helicopters, and Airbus Defence and Space. The Airbus segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial jet aircraft of approximately 100 seats; and regional turboprop aircraft and aircraft components, as well as provides aircraft conversion and related services.
See Also
- Broadcom Is Primed To Hit A New All-Time High
- MarketBeat Podcast: Where Are The Next Small Cap Opportunities?
- Ulta Beauty Had One Beautiful Quarter
- Workday Gets Worked Over By The Analysts
- Builders FirstSource Stock is Building Out a Base
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Airbus SE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airbus SE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.