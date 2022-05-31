Airbus (AIR) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Airbus (EPA: AIR):

5/27/2022 – Airbus was given a new €150.00 ($161.29) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

5/20/2022 – Airbus was given a new €180.00 ($193.55) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

5/16/2022 – Airbus was given a new €182.00 ($195.70) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

5/11/2022 – Airbus was given a new €150.00 ($161.29) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

5/10/2022 – Airbus was given a new €180.00 ($193.55) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

5/10/2022 – Airbus was given a new €178.00 ($191.40) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

5/5/2022 – Airbus was given a new €139.00 ($149.46) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.

5/5/2022 – Airbus was given a new €142.00 ($152.69) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Rese….

5/5/2022 – Airbus was given a new €150.00 ($161.29) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

5/4/2022 – Airbus was given a new €140.00 ($150.54) price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

4/20/2022 – Airbus was given a new €142.00 ($152.69) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Rese….

4/19/2022 – Airbus was given a new €170.00 ($182.80) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

4/19/2022 – Airbus was given a new €150.00 ($161.29) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

4/11/2022 – Airbus was given a new €178.00 ($191.40) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

4/11/2022 – Airbus was given a new €150.00 ($161.29) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

4/5/2022 – Airbus was given a new €170.00 ($182.80) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

4/4/2022 – Airbus was given a new €178.00 ($191.40) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

AIR stock opened at €112.54 ($121.01) on Tuesday. Airbus SE has a 12 month low of €68.28 ($73.42) and a 12 month high of €99.97 ($107.49). The firm’s 50-day moving average is €106.22 and its 200 day moving average is €109.10.

Airbus SE engages in the designing, manufacturing, and delivering aerospace products, services, and solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Airbus, Airbus Helicopters, and Airbus Defence and Space. The Airbus segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial jet aircraft of approximately 100 seats; and regional turboprop aircraft and aircraft components, as well as provides aircraft conversion and related services.

