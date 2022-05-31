Airgain (NASDAQ:AIRG) Issues Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Airgain (NASDAQ:AIRG – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.01-$0.01 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of -$0.05. The company issued revenue guidance of $18.50 million-$20.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $18.88 million.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Airgain from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, May 20th. B. Riley lowered shares of Airgain from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Airgain from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Airgain from $13.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $14.60.

NASDAQ AIRG opened at $10.23 on Tuesday. Airgain has a 52 week low of $6.79 and a 52 week high of $23.60. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.34.

Airgain ( NASDAQ:AIRG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The technology company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.07. Airgain had a negative net margin of 19.94% and a negative return on equity of 16.01%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.04) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Airgain will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director James K. Sims bought 4,612 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.60 per share, with a total value of $35,051.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Airgain by 30.7% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,916 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,154 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Airgain by 64.5% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,865 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP grew its position in Airgain by 18.4% during the first quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 14,254 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 2,214 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Airgain by 7.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 40,476 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 2,756 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its position in Airgain by 90.0% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 73,240 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $779,000 after acquiring an additional 34,687 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.63% of the company’s stock.

Airgain Company Profile

Airgain, Inc designs, develops, and engineers antenna products for original equipment and design manufacturers, vertical markets, chipset vendors, service providers, value-added resellers and software developers worldwide. The company's products include MaxBeam embedded antennas; profile embedded antennas; profile contour embedded antennas; ultra-embedded antennas; SmartMax embedded antennas; and MaxBeam carrier class antennas, as well as automotive, fleet, public safety, and machine-to-machine antennas under the Antenna Plus brand.

