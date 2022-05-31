Akebia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKBA) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Akebia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKBA – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Akebia Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Akebia Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $8.00 to $2.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on shares of Akebia Therapeutics from $2.00 to $1.25 in a report on Monday, May 16th. BTIG Research downgraded shares of Akebia Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of Akebia Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1.44.

Get Akebia Therapeutics alerts:

AKBA opened at $0.37 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.91 million, a P/E ratio of -0.23 and a beta of 1.56. Akebia Therapeutics has a one year low of $0.30 and a one year high of $4.33.

Akebia Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:AKBA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by ($0.06). Akebia Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 123.64% and a negative return on equity of 266.13%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.45) EPS. Research analysts forecast that Akebia Therapeutics will post -0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AKBA. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Akebia Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Akebia Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Akebia Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $39,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new stake in Akebia Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in shares of Akebia Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $42,000. 55.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Akebia Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Akebia Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for patients with kidney diseases. The company's lead product investigational product candidate is vadadustat, an oral therapy, which is in Phase III development for the treatment of anemia due to chronic kidney disease (CKD) in dialysis-dependent and non-dialysis dependent adult patients.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Akebia Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akebia Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.