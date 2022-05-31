Akouos (NASDAQ:AKUS) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Akouos (NASDAQ:AKUS – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Akouos, Inc. is a precision genetic medicine company. It develops gene therapies to restore, improve and preserve physiologic hearing. The Company’s product candidate includes AK-OTOF, a gene therapy for the treatment of hearing loss due to mutations in the OTOF gene. Akouos, Inc. is based in Boston, Massachusetts. “

Get Akouos alerts:

Separately, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Akouos from $40.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th.

Akouos stock traded up $0.37 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.11. The company had a trading volume of 7,354 shares, compared to its average volume of 214,024. Akouos has a 52 week low of $2.32 and a 52 week high of $15.26. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.53 and a 200-day moving average of $5.70. The firm has a market cap of $107.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.10 and a beta of 1.58.

Akouos (NASDAQ:AKUS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.78) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.73) by ($0.05). On average, equities research analysts predict that Akouos will post -3.08 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Akouos by 21.7% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 45,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 8,116 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Akouos by 2,160.6% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 8,124 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Akouos by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 411,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,954,000 after purchasing an additional 3,666 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Akouos by 129.0% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 33,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 18,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of Akouos by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,638,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,533,000 after purchasing an additional 140,020 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.06% of the company’s stock.

Akouos Company Profile (Get Rating)

Akouos, Inc, a precision genetic medicine company, developing gene therapies to restore, improve, and preserve physiologic hearing for individuals. The company's precision genetic medicine platform incorporates a proprietary adeno-associated viral vector library and a novel delivery approach. Its lead product candidate is AK-OTOF, a gene therapy for the treatment of hearing loss due to mutations in the OTOF gene.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Akouos (AKUS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Akouos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akouos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.