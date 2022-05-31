Alamos Gold Inc. (TSE:AGI) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Alamos Gold Inc. (TSE:AGI – Get Rating) (NYSE:AGI) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the nine research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$12.44.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AGI. National Bankshares upgraded Alamos Gold from a “sector perform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$13.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, April 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Alamos Gold to a “buy” rating and set a C$12.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, April 28th.

In other Alamos Gold news, Senior Officer Colin Webster sold 17,166 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$11.15, for a total value of C$191,347.69. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 20,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$229,458.94.

AGI stock opened at C$9.64 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.78 billion and a PE ratio of -23.45. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$10.17 and its 200-day moving average is C$9.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 3.18 and a quick ratio of 1.22. Alamos Gold has a 1 year low of C$8.30 and a 1 year high of C$11.61.

Alamos Gold (TSE:AGI – Get Rating) (NYSE:AGI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported C$0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.07 by C($0.01). The firm had revenue of C$233.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$229.55 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Alamos Gold will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th were given a $0.032 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $0.13 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. This is a boost from Alamos Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. Alamos Gold’s payout ratio is currently -18.25%.

Alamos Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and extraction of precious metals in Canada, Mexico, the United States, and Turkey. It primary explores for gold and silver. The company's flagship project is the Young-Davidson mine, which includes contiguous mineral leases and claims totaling 5,587 hectares located in Matachewan in the Northern Ontario, Canada.

