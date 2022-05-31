Alexander John Abrey Purchases 317,522 Shares of Eden Research plc (LON:EDEN) Stock

Eden Research plc (LON:EDEN – Get Rating) insider Alexander John Abrey purchased 317,522 shares of Eden Research stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 5 ($0.06) per share, with a total value of £15,876.10 ($20,086.16).

LON EDEN traded down GBX 0.15 ($0.00) on Tuesday, hitting GBX 4.50 ($0.06). 855,022 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 235,409. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87, a current ratio of 4.48 and a quick ratio of 4.33. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 5.07 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 6.23. Eden Research plc has a 52 week low of GBX 4.22 ($0.05) and a 52 week high of GBX 12.99 ($0.16). The company has a market capitalization of £17.12 million and a PE ratio of -6.64.

Eden Research plc offers sustainable solutions for crop protection, animal health, and consumer products in the United Kingdom and rest of Europe. The company provides various plant protection products for foliar disease and insect control, open field and greenhouses, soil pests, post-harvest shelf-life extension, and seed treatment applications.

