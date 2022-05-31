Alexander John Abrey Purchases 317,522 Shares of Eden Research plc (LON:EDEN) Stock

Eden Research plc (LON:EDEN – Get Rating) insider Alexander John Abrey purchased 317,522 shares of Eden Research stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 5 ($0.06) per share, with a total value of £15,876.10 ($20,086.16).
LON EDEN traded down GBX 0.15 ($0.00) on Tuesday, hitting GBX 4.50 ($0.06). 855,022 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 235,409. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87, a current ratio of 4.48 and a quick ratio of 4.33. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 5.07 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 6.23. Eden Research plc has a 52 week low of GBX 4.22 ($0.05) and a 52 week high of GBX 12.99 ($0.16). The company has a market capitalization of £17.12 million and a PE ratio of -6.64.
