Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $1.18

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 31st, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of 1.18 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, July 15th. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.83%. This is an increase from Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities has increased its dividend by an average of 6.3% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 12 years. Alexandria Real Estate Equities has a payout ratio of 147.9% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect Alexandria Real Estate Equities to earn $9.17 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 50.2%.

Shares of NYSE:ARE traded down $1.86 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $166.73. 2,366 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,055,852. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.43, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40. Alexandria Real Estate Equities has a 12-month low of $156.94 and a 12-month high of $224.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $184.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $195.39.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities ( NYSE:ARE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.96) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($1.71). Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a net margin of 18.30% and a return on equity of 2.28%. The business had revenue of $615.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $595.35 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.91 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Alexandria Real Estate Equities will post 8.4 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Stephen Richardson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.47, for a total value of $857,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 175,602 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,110,474.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director James P. Cain sold 425 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.26, for a total transaction of $82,135.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,290 shares of company stock worth $1,292,996 over the last three months. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ARE. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 929,218 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $169,062,000 after acquiring an additional 103,536 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 17,764 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,961,000 after purchasing an additional 2,426 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 30,291 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,754,000 after purchasing an additional 4,336 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the fourth quarter worth approximately $6,199,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 18,603 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,147,000 after acquiring an additional 1,047 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.49% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on ARE shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alexandria Real Estate Equities currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $180.80.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE:ARE), an S&P 500<sup>®</sup> urban office real estate investment trust ("REIT"), is the first, longest-tenured, and pioneering owner, operator, and developer uniquely focused on collaborative life science, technology, and agtech campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, with a total market capitalization of $31.9 billion as of December 31, 2020, and an asset base in North America of 49.7 million square feet ("SF").

