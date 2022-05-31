Alfa Laval AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ALFVF) Short Interest Up 33.1% in May

Alfa Laval AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ALFVF – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 624,300 shares, a growth of 33.1% from the April 30th total of 469,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.
Shares of ALFVF stock opened at $28.02 on Tuesday. Alfa Laval AB has a 52-week low of $28.02 and a 52-week high of $31.89. The business’s fifty day moving average is $30.10 and its 200 day moving average is $37.10.
About Alfa Laval AB (publ)
