Alfi, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALF) Short Interest Down 18.5% in May

Alfi, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALF – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 277,400 shares, a decline of 18.5% from the April 30th total of 340,400 shares. Currently, 3.4% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 674,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of Alfi during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Alfi by 21.7% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 35,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 6,391 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Alfi by 8.6% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 130,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 10,372 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of Alfi during the second quarter worth approximately $169,000. Finally, Ground Swell Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alfi during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ALF opened at $1.19 on Tuesday. Alfi has a twelve month low of $1.07 and a twelve month high of $22.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.04.

Alfi, Inc provides interactive intelligent artificial intelligence and machine learning software solutions. Alfi, Inc was formerly known as Lectrefy, Inc and changed its name to Alfi, Inc in January 2020. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Miami Beach, Florida.

