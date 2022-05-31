Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) Short Interest Update

Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,710,000 shares, a growth of 29.5% from the April 30th total of 1,320,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 967,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.8 days. Currently, 2.3% of the company’s stock are sold short.

In related news, CEO Joseph M. Hogan purchased 6,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $298.48 per share, for a total transaction of $1,999,816.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 174,801 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,174,602.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director C Raymond Larkin, Jr. purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $264.42 per share, with a total value of $264,420.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 18,190 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,809,799.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Personal CFO Solutions LLC grew its position in Align Technology by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 1,226 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $816,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in Align Technology by 37.0% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 74 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Camden Capital LLC grew its position in Align Technology by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 521 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $342,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Align Technology by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,759 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,156,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Insight Wealth Strategies LLC grew its position in Align Technology by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 1,241 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $816,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.17% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ALGN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Align Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $454.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Align Technology from $575.00 to $425.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Align Technology from $575.00 to $524.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. TheStreet cut Align Technology from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Align Technology from $625.00 to $510.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $578.27.

ALGN stock opened at $284.57 on Tuesday. Align Technology has a 1-year low of $250.64 and a 1-year high of $737.45. The firm has a market cap of $22.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.01, a P/E/G ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 1.76. The business’s 50 day moving average is $353.92 and its 200-day moving average is $481.93.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.99 by ($0.29). Align Technology had a net margin of 17.51% and a return on equity of 19.90%. The company had revenue of $973.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.51 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Align Technology will post 9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services.

