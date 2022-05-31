Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $30.90.
ALKS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. HC Wainwright upped their target price on shares of Alkermes from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Alkermes from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of Alkermes from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Alkermes from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Alkermes in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company.
In other Alkermes news, CEO Richard F. Pops sold 93,747 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.85, for a total value of $2,610,853.95. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 968,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,967,127.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Shane Cooke sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.18, for a total transaction of $281,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 90,478 shares in the company, valued at $2,549,670.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 218,746 shares of company stock worth $6,241,124. 4.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Shares of NASDAQ ALKS opened at $30.54 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.99 billion, a PE ratio of -80.37 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Alkermes has a 1-year low of $21.24 and a 1-year high of $33.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $28.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.50.
Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $278.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $256.02 million. Alkermes had a negative net margin of 5.13% and a positive return on equity of 3.87%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.01 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Alkermes will post -0.6 EPS for the current year.
About Alkermes (Get Rating)
Alkermes plc, a biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products to address unmet medical needs of patients in various therapeutic areas in the United States, Ireland, and internationally. Its marketed products include ARISTADA, an intramuscular injectable suspension for the treatment of schizophrenia; VIVITROL for the treatment of alcohol and prevention of opioid dependence; RISPERDAL CONSTA for the treatment of schizophrenia and bipolar I disorder; INVEGA SUSTENNA for the treatment of schizophrenia and schizoaffective disorder; XEPLION, INVEGA TRINZA, and TREVICTA to treat schizophrenia and schizoaffective; and VUMERITY for the treatment of relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis in adults, including clinically isolated syndrome, relapsing-remitting and active secondary progressive diseases.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Alkermes (ALKS)
- MarketBeat Podcast: Where Are The Next Small Cap Opportunities?
- Workday Gets Worked Over By The Analysts
- Broadcom Is Primed To Hit A New All-Time High
- Ulta Beauty Had One Beautiful Quarter
- Builders FirstSource Stock is Building Out a Base
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Alkermes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alkermes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.