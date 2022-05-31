Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $30.90.

ALKS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. HC Wainwright upped their target price on shares of Alkermes from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Alkermes from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of Alkermes from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Alkermes from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Alkermes in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company.

In other Alkermes news, CEO Richard F. Pops sold 93,747 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.85, for a total value of $2,610,853.95. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 968,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,967,127.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Shane Cooke sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.18, for a total transaction of $281,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 90,478 shares in the company, valued at $2,549,670.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 218,746 shares of company stock worth $6,241,124. 4.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALKS. Norges Bank bought a new position in Alkermes in the 4th quarter valued at about $60,460,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in Alkermes in the 1st quarter valued at about $56,494,000. Sarissa Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Alkermes by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sarissa Capital Management LP now owns 13,213,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,489,000 after acquiring an additional 1,343,000 shares during the period. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Alkermes by 30.9% in the 4th quarter. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC now owns 5,538,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,831,000 after acquiring an additional 1,306,461 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Alkermes by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,252,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,506,000 after acquiring an additional 1,163,567 shares during the period. 98.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ ALKS opened at $30.54 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.99 billion, a PE ratio of -80.37 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Alkermes has a 1-year low of $21.24 and a 1-year high of $33.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $28.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.50.

Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $278.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $256.02 million. Alkermes had a negative net margin of 5.13% and a positive return on equity of 3.87%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.01 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Alkermes will post -0.6 EPS for the current year.

Alkermes plc, a biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products to address unmet medical needs of patients in various therapeutic areas in the United States, Ireland, and internationally. Its marketed products include ARISTADA, an intramuscular injectable suspension for the treatment of schizophrenia; VIVITROL for the treatment of alcohol and prevention of opioid dependence; RISPERDAL CONSTA for the treatment of schizophrenia and bipolar I disorder; INVEGA SUSTENNA for the treatment of schizophrenia and schizoaffective disorder; XEPLION, INVEGA TRINZA, and TREVICTA to treat schizophrenia and schizoaffective; and VUMERITY for the treatment of relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis in adults, including clinically isolated syndrome, relapsing-remitting and active secondary progressive diseases.

