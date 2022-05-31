Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS) Receives $30.90 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation, four have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $30.90.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ALKS shares. HC Wainwright raised their price target on Alkermes from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. SVB Leerink raised their price target on Alkermes from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. StockNews.com downgraded Alkermes from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Alkermes from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Alkermes from $24.00 to $27.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th.

In other Alkermes news, COO Blair Curtis Jackson sold 49,999 shares of Alkermes stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.61, for a total transaction of $1,480,470.39. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 87,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,603,163.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard F. Pops sold 93,747 shares of Alkermes stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.85, for a total value of $2,610,853.95. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 968,299 shares in the company, valued at $26,967,127.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 218,746 shares of company stock worth $6,241,124 over the last three months. 4.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Alkermes by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new stake in Alkermes during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in Alkermes during the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alkermes during the 1st quarter valued at $72,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its position in shares of Alkermes by 130.9% during the 3rd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 4,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 2,307 shares during the period. 98.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ALKS stock opened at $30.54 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $28.44 and its 200 day moving average is $25.50. Alkermes has a 52-week low of $21.24 and a 52-week high of $33.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 2.19. The company has a market capitalization of $4.99 billion, a PE ratio of -80.37 and a beta of 0.75.

Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.15. Alkermes had a positive return on equity of 3.87% and a negative net margin of 5.13%. The business had revenue of $278.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $256.02 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.01 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Alkermes will post -0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alkermes plc, a biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products to address unmet medical needs of patients in various therapeutic areas in the United States, Ireland, and internationally. Its marketed products include ARISTADA, an intramuscular injectable suspension for the treatment of schizophrenia; VIVITROL for the treatment of alcohol and prevention of opioid dependence; RISPERDAL CONSTA for the treatment of schizophrenia and bipolar I disorder; INVEGA SUSTENNA for the treatment of schizophrenia and schizoaffective disorder; XEPLION, INVEGA TRINZA, and TREVICTA to treat schizophrenia and schizoaffective; and VUMERITY for the treatment of relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis in adults, including clinically isolated syndrome, relapsing-remitting and active secondary progressive diseases.

