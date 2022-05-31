Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,740,000 shares, a decrease of 19.8% from the April 30th total of 2,170,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 762,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.3 days. Currently, 2.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ALLE. Barclays decreased their target price on Allegion from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 4th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Allegion from $140.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on Allegion in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Allegion in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Allegion from $153.00 to $137.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $140.90.

Shares of NYSE:ALLE traded down $1.90 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $111.64. The company had a trading volume of 38,475 shares, compared to its average volume of 689,411. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The company has a market cap of $9.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.52, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.02. Allegion has a 12-month low of $105.06 and a 12-month high of $148.70. The company has a fifty day moving average of $111.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $119.33.

Allegion ( NYSE:ALLE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $723.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $709.67 million. Allegion had a return on equity of 57.54% and a net margin of 16.15%. Allegion’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.20 EPS. Research analysts expect that Allegion will post 5.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. Allegion’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.48%.

In related news, SVP Tracy L. Kemp sold 2,544 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.55, for a total value of $286,327.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,379 shares in the company, valued at $1,168,156.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jeffrey N. Braun sold 2,186 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.02, for a total value of $249,247.72. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 12,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,480,891.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Boston Partners increased its stake in shares of Allegion by 178.8% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,720,389 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $298,583,000 after purchasing an additional 1,744,674 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB purchased a new stake in shares of Allegion in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $168,938,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Allegion during the 1st quarter worth approximately $126,793,000. FIL Ltd purchased a new stake in Allegion during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $138,829,000. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Allegion in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $104,498,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.21% of the company’s stock.

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door closers, controls, and exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems and services; electronic security products and access control systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; doors and door systems; and other accessories.

