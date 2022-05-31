Allena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNA) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Allena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNA – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $0.25 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 111.51% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Allena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in developing and commercializing oral enzyme therapeutics to treat patients with rare and severe metabolic and kidney disorders primarily in the United States. The companys product candidate includes ALLN-177 and ALLN-346 which are in clinical stages. Allena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is headquartered in Newton, Massachusetts. “

ALNA has been the topic of several other research reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, March 21st. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Finally, B. Riley lowered shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $3.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd.

ALNA traded down $0.00 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 229,867 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,166,756. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.41. Allena Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $0.07 and a 1 year high of $1.45. The company has a market cap of $12.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.14 and a beta of 1.97.

Allena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.01. On average, equities analysts expect that Allena Pharmaceuticals will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Allena Pharmaceuticals by 1,407.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 37,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 35,186 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals by 83.9% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 91,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 41,940 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals by 15.8% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 330,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after acquiring an additional 45,032 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $62,000. Finally, Natixis acquired a new position in shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.52% of the company’s stock.

Allena Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes oral enzyme therapeutics to treat patients with rare and severe metabolic, and kidney disorders in the United States. Its lead product candidate is ALLN-346, a novel and urate degrading enzyme for patients with hyperuricemia and gout in the setting of advanced chronic kidney disease.

