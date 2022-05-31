Alliance Global Partners Cuts OpGen (NASDAQ:OPGN) Price Target to $1.25

OpGen (NASDAQ:OPGN – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Alliance Global Partners to $1.25 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the medical research company’s stock. Alliance Global Partners’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 78.57% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of OpGen in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 price target on shares of OpGen in a report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of OpGen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1.67.

Shares of OPGN stock traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $0.70. 53,055 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 630,123. OpGen has a 12-month low of $0.31 and a 12-month high of $3.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.82 and a beta of -0.50.

OpGen ( NASDAQ:OPGN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The medical research company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.19). OpGen had a negative return on equity of 72.67% and a negative net margin of 680.36%. The firm had revenue of $1.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.35) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that OpGen will post -0.54 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in OpGen during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in OpGen by 70.0% during the 1st quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 85,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 35,000 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in OpGen by 329.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 421,466 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $422,000 after purchasing an additional 323,388 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of OpGen by 205.1% in the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 83,227 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 55,946 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of OpGen in the 4th quarter valued at $238,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.95% of the company’s stock.

About OpGen (Get Rating)

OpGen, Inc, a precision medicine company, engages in developing and commercializing molecular microbiology solutions in the United States and internationally. Its product portfolio includes Acuitas AMR Gene Panel, an in vitro diagnostic (IVD) test for the detection and identification of various bacterial nucleic acids and genetic determinants of antimicrobial resistance (AMR) from bacterial colonies isolated from any specimen, as well as Curetis CE-IVD-marked polymerase chain reaction-based SARS-CoV-2 test kits.

