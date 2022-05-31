Alliance Resource Partners (NASDAQ:ARLP) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Alliance Resource Partners (NASDAQ:ARLP – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $22.00 price objective on the energy company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 10.83% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “ALLIANCE RESOURCES is a diversified producer and marketer of coal to major U.S. utilities and industrial users. They currently operate mining complexes in Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky and Maryland. Some of their mining complexes are underground and one has both surface and underground mines. They produce a diverse range of steam coals with varying sulfur and heat contents, which enable them to satisfy the broad range of specifications demanded by their customers. “

Get Alliance Resource Partners alerts:

ARLP has been the subject of several other research reports. StockNews.com upgraded Alliance Resource Partners from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Noble Financial initiated coverage on Alliance Resource Partners in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of ARLP stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $19.85. The company had a trading volume of 1,164,052 shares, compared to its average volume of 689,452. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $17.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.39. Alliance Resource Partners has a 52-week low of $5.96 and a 52-week high of $20.83. The company has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.60 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.53.

Alliance Resource Partners (NASDAQ:ARLP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The energy company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.32). Alliance Resource Partners had a net margin of 11.10% and a return on equity of 15.92%. The firm had revenue of $460.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $483.56 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.19 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Alliance Resource Partners will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARLP. JNBA Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Alliance Resource Partners in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its position in Alliance Resource Partners by 1,764.7% in the first quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 3,170 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Alliance Resource Partners by 85.3% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,921 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 3,185 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Alliance Resource Partners by 145.6% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,397 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 4,978 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Alliance Resource Partners in the third quarter valued at $121,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.79% of the company’s stock.

About Alliance Resource Partners (Get Rating)

Alliance Resource Partners, L.P., a diversified natural resource company, produces and markets coal primarily to utilities and industrial users in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Illinois Basin Coal Operations, Appalachia Coal Operations, Oil & Gas Royalties, and Coal Royalties.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Alliance Resource Partners (ARLP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Alliance Resource Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alliance Resource Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.