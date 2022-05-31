Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT) PT Raised to $70.00 at Argus

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by analysts at Argus from $68.00 to $70.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Argus’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 9.75% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Bank of America upgraded Alliant Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $57.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Alliant Energy from $61.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Wolfe Research decreased their price objective on Alliant Energy from $67.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.60.

LNT stock opened at $63.78 on Tuesday. Alliant Energy has a 1-year low of $54.46 and a 1-year high of $65.37. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $61.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.54, a P/E/G ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 0.45.

Alliant Energy ( NASDAQ:LNT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.05. Alliant Energy had a return on equity of 11.60% and a net margin of 18.04%. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $983.76 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.68 earnings per share. Alliant Energy’s revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Alliant Energy will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LNT. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Alliant Energy by 71.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,180,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,829,000 after acquiring an additional 490,768 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 11,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $667,000 after purchasing an additional 748 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 172,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,711,000 after purchasing an additional 7,679 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alliant Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $201,000. 75.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services. It operates through three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

