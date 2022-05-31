Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX) Director Elizabeth Ann Altman Sells 6,028 Shares

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX – Get Rating) Director Elizabeth Ann Altman sold 6,028 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.75, for a total value of $100,969.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $381,833. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of MDRX stock traded up $0.19 on Tuesday, reaching $17.09. The stock had a trading volume of 1,851,340 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,804,304. The stock has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 2.38. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.54. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.05 and a 1 year high of $23.25.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions (NASDAQ:MDRX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The software maker reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $142.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $139.67 million. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions had a net margin of 11.60% and a return on equity of 10.97%. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.13 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 389.6% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 219,482 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,934,000 after purchasing an additional 174,655 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 72.9% during the fourth quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 105,935 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,955,000 after buying an additional 44,664 shares during the period. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $265,000. Versor Investments LP boosted its position in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 22.6% during the fourth quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 13,593 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 2,507 shares during the period. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 5.1% during the third quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 49,207 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $658,000 after buying an additional 2,379 shares during the period.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com lowered Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th. TheStreet lowered Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $22.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their price objective on Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.00.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Company Profile

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology solutions and services to healthcare organizations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers electronic health records (EHR), information connectivity, private cloud hosting, outsourcing, analytics, patient access, and population health management solutions.

