Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eighteen research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twelve have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $221.25.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $223.00 to $211.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $400.00 to $430.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Guggenheim raised Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $205.00 price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $210.00 to $178.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th.

Get Alnylam Pharmaceuticals alerts:

ALNY opened at $127.77 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 4.27 and a quick ratio of 4.14. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $117.58 and a 12 month high of $212.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $148.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $157.50. The stock has a market cap of $15.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.06 and a beta of 0.95.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ALNY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.93) by ($0.07). Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 101.46% and a negative return on equity of 137.44%. The firm had revenue of $186.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $242.82 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.71) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals will post -6.78 EPS for the current year.

In other Alnylam Pharmaceuticals news, Director Steven M. Paul sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.69, for a total value of $2,560,350.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at $170,690. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 5.1% during the third quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 1,240 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 5.8% in the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,339 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $219,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 8.1% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 998 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 2,187 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $371,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp boosted its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 1,755 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $298,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. 92.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel therapeutics based on ribonucleic acid interference. The company's pipeline of investigational RNAi therapeutics focuses on genetic medicines, cardio-metabolic diseases, hepatic infectious diseases, and central nervous system (CNS)/ocular diseases.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.