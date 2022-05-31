Altimmune, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALT) Short Interest Update

Altimmune, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,850,000 shares, an increase of 27.5% from the April 30th total of 3,020,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 849,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.5 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALT. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Altimmune by 2,082.7% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 476,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,393,000 after buying an additional 454,960 shares in the last quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Altimmune by 0.4% during the third quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. now owns 711,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,050,000 after buying an additional 2,890 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Altimmune by 14.2% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 21,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 2,666 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Altimmune by 15.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,941,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,272,000 after buying an additional 384,548 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Altimmune by 535.9% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 81,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $920,000 after buying an additional 68,560 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ALT stock opened at $5.03 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $217.39 million, a P/E ratio of -2.08 and a beta of 1.45. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.24. Altimmune has a 1 year low of $3.83 and a 1 year high of $19.46.

Altimmune ( NASDAQ:ALT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.13. Altimmune had a negative return on equity of 43.28% and a negative net margin of 2,819.11%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.38) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Altimmune will post -1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on ALT. Guggenheim decreased their target price on Altimmune to $27.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Altimmune from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Altimmune from $34.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Altimmune in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.69.

Altimmune, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing treatments for obesity and liver diseases. The company's lead product candidate, pemvidutide (proposed INN, formerly known as ALT-801), is a GLP-1/glucagon dual receptor agonist that is in Phase 1b trial for the treatment of obesity and non-alcoholic steatohepatitis.

