Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A. (NASDAQ:ASPS) Short Interest Update

Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A. (NASDAQ:ASPS – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 107,800 shares, a growth of 27.0% from the April 30th total of 84,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 54,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days. Currently, 2.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

In other Altisource Portfolio Solutions news, CEO William B. Shepro purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.85 per share, for a total transaction of $49,250.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 29.65% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp increased its position in Altisource Portfolio Solutions by 5.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 40,002 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $473,000 after acquiring an additional 2,235 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Altisource Portfolio Solutions by 854.3% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,464 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 3,101 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Altisource Portfolio Solutions by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 74,738 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $738,000 after buying an additional 6,451 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Altisource Portfolio Solutions during the 1st quarter worth approximately $94,000. Finally, Teramo Advisors LLC bought a new position in Altisource Portfolio Solutions during the 4th quarter worth approximately $112,000. 34.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ ASPS opened at $10.85 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $174.22 million, a P/E ratio of 8.22 and a beta of 1.51. Altisource Portfolio Solutions has a 52-week low of $6.36 and a 52-week high of $14.58. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $11.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.26.

Altisource Portfolio Solutions (NASDAQ:ASPS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The business services provider reported ($0.65) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.76) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $37.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.30 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.40) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Altisource Portfolio Solutions will post -2.54 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th.

Altisource Portfolio Solutions SA operates as an integrated service provider and marketplace for the real estate and mortgage industries in the United States, India, Luxembourg, Uruguay, and internationally. It provides property preservation and inspection services, payment management technologies, and a vendor management oversight software-as-a-service (SaaS) platform.

