Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $56.41.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AIMC. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Altra Industrial Motion from $46.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Altra Industrial Motion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. TheStreet cut Altra Industrial Motion from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Altra Industrial Motion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AIMC. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Altra Industrial Motion during the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Altra Industrial Motion during the first quarter worth $54,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Altra Industrial Motion by 45.1% during the fourth quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 1,274 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Altra Industrial Motion during the first quarter worth $68,000. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Altra Industrial Motion during the fourth quarter worth $93,000.

AIMC opened at $39.38 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $37.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.76, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 2.13. Altra Industrial Motion has a 12 month low of $33.63 and a 12 month high of $67.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 2.15.

Altra Industrial Motion (NASDAQ:AIMC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $511.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $490.00 million. Altra Industrial Motion had a return on equity of 10.54% and a net margin of 1.72%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.86 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Altra Industrial Motion will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 16th. This is a boost from Altra Industrial Motion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Altra Industrial Motion’s dividend payout ratio is 64.00%.

Altra Industrial Motion Corp. designs, produces, and markets a range of electromechanical power transmission motion control products for use in various motion-related applications, and high-volume manufacturing and non-manufacturing processes. It operates in two segments, Power Transmission Technologies (PTT) and Automation & Specialty (A&S).

