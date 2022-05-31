Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $5.43 Billion

Analysts expect Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) to post $5.43 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Altria Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $5.34 billion to $5.55 billion. Altria Group reported sales of $5.61 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 3.2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Altria Group will report full-year sales of $20.99 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $20.51 billion to $21.26 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $21.19 billion, with estimates ranging from $20.44 billion to $21.64 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Altria Group.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.03. Altria Group had a net margin of 11.64% and a negative return on equity of 2,506.92%. The firm had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.88 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.07 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Altria Group from $51.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Altria Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Altria Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $58.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Altria Group from $54.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Altria Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Altria Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.75.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in Altria Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $450,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its position in shares of Altria Group by 22.6% during the first quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 123,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,435,000 after acquiring an additional 22,727 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Altria Group by 12.8% during the first quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 10,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $574,000 after acquiring an additional 1,248 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 71.1% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,039 shares during the period. Finally, L.M. Kohn & Company acquired a new stake in shares of Altria Group during the first quarter worth $462,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MO opened at $54.43 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $53.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.52. The stock has a market cap of $98.55 billion, a PE ratio of 33.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.50. Altria Group has a 1 year low of $42.53 and a 1 year high of $57.05.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.61%. Altria Group’s payout ratio is currently 219.51%.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

