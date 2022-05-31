Altus Power, Inc. (NYSE:AMPS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $23.14 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Altus Power, Inc. (NYSE:AMPS – Get Rating) to report $23.14 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Altus Power’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $22.98 million and the highest is $23.30 million. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Altus Power will report full year sales of $104.44 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $104.00 million to $104.88 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $171.08 million, with estimates ranging from $158.70 million to $183.45 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Altus Power.

Get Altus Power alerts:

Altus Power (NYSE:AMPS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $21.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.90 million.

Several research firms recently commented on AMPS. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Altus Power in a report on Thursday, April 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $10.50 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Altus Power from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday.

AMPS opened at $7.26 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 10.67 and a current ratio of 10.67. Altus Power has a 12-month low of $4.26 and a 12-month high of $11.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $6.54.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMPS. Triad Investment Management bought a new stake in Altus Power in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Altus Power in the first quarter worth $39,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in shares of Altus Power during the first quarter worth $46,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Altus Power in the first quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of Altus Power in the 1st quarter valued at about $67,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.11% of the company’s stock.

About Altus Power (Get Rating)

Altus Power, Inc operates as a clean electrification company in the United States. It is involved in the on-site solar generation for commercial, industrial, and public customers; community solar; energy storage; and electric vehicle charging businesses. The company was founded in 2009 and is based in Stamford, Connecticut.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Altus Power (AMPS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Altus Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altus Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.