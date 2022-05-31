Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Price Target Cut to $3,250.00 by Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) had its target price lowered by research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $3,700.00 to $3,250.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 41.12% from the company’s current price.

AMZN has been the topic of a number of other reports. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,400.00 to $4,250.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $3,900.00 to $3,125.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $3,000.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $3,750.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Wolfe Research boosted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $4,200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,762.84.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Amazon.com stock opened at $2,302.93 on Tuesday. Amazon.com has a one year low of $2,025.20 and a one year high of $3,773.08. The company has a market cap of $1.17 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.59, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2,743.63 and a 200-day moving average of $3,051.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Shares of Amazon.com are scheduled to split on the morning of Monday, June 6th. The 20-1 split was announced on Wednesday, March 9th. The newly minted shares will be issued to shareholders after the market closes on Friday, June 3rd.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $4.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $8.73 by ($4.49). The company had revenue of $116.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.52 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.48% and a return on equity of 21.60%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $15.79 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Amazon.com will post 24.71 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 34 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,370.19, for a total value of $114,586.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 173 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,169.22, for a total value of $375,275.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,991,458.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,837 shares of company stock valued at $10,642,923 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AMZN. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 1.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,965,498 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $110,725,825,000 after acquiring an additional 543,744 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,021,616 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $56,755,855,000 after purchasing an additional 698,970 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,193,360 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $23,917,115,000 after purchasing an additional 195,716 shares during the last quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 295,683.2% in the third quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,714,531 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $6,075,000 after purchasing an additional 5,712,599 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 14.0% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 5,213,777 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $16,996,815,000 after purchasing an additional 639,231 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.51% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Company Profile (Get Rating)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.