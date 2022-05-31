Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $3.50.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on ABEV shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ambev from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ambev from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 20th.

Shares of Ambev stock opened at $2.96 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $46.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.04. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.98 and a 200 day moving average of $2.86. Ambev has a fifty-two week low of $2.50 and a fifty-two week high of $3.95.

Ambev ( NYSE:ABEV Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.04. Ambev had a net margin of 18.06% and a return on equity of 16.87%. Analysts forecast that Ambev will post 0.16 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sawtooth Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Ambev in the 1st quarter worth about $66,000. Avalon Investment & Advisory raised its position in Ambev by 62.9% in the 1st quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 1,998,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,454,000 after purchasing an additional 771,834 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC raised its position in Ambev by 623.0% in the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 348,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,125,000 after purchasing an additional 300,212 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Ambev by 197.0% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 138,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,000 after purchasing an additional 91,599 shares during the period. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC raised its position in Ambev by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,308,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,228,000 after purchasing an additional 52,144 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.48% of the company’s stock.

About Ambev

Ambev SA, through its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells beer, draft beer, carbonated soft drinks, other non-alcoholic beverages, malt, and food products in the Americas. The company operates through four segments: Brazil; Central America and the Caribbean; Latin America South; and Canada.

