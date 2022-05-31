AMCI Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:AMCIW) Short Interest Up 27.9% in May

AMCI Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:AMCIW – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,000 shares, an increase of 27.9% from the April 30th total of 8,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 46,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMCIW opened at $0.29 on Tuesday. AMCI Acquisition Corp. II has a twelve month low of $0.20 and a twelve month high of $1.02.

Get AMCI Acquisition Corp. II alerts:

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Highbridge Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AMCI Acquisition Corp. II in the 1st quarter worth approximately $648,000. Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of AMCI Acquisition Corp. II during the 1st quarter worth approximately $173,000. EHP Funds Inc. bought a new position in shares of AMCI Acquisition Corp. II during the 1st quarter worth approximately $91,000. Serengeti Asset Management LP bought a new position in shares of AMCI Acquisition Corp. II during the 1st quarter worth approximately $75,000. Finally, Q Global Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of AMCI Acquisition Corp. II by 48.6% during the 1st quarter. Q Global Advisors LLC now owns 111,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 36,440 shares during the period.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for AMCI Acquisition Corp. II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMCI Acquisition Corp. II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.