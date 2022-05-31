AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL) Short Interest Down 17.0% in May

AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 184,700 shares, a drop of 17.0% from the April 30th total of 222,500 shares. Approximately 2.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 57,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.2 days.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of UHAL. Yacktman Asset Management LP grew its position in AMERCO by 58.6% in the 1st quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 711,679 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $424,830,000 after purchasing an additional 262,822 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of AMERCO during the 4th quarter worth $72,832,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of AMERCO during the 4th quarter worth $59,322,000. Reinhart Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AMERCO by 43.1% during the 1st quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. now owns 132,849 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $68,383,000 after acquiring an additional 40,019 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smead Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AMERCO by 23.7% during the 4th quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. now owns 146,522 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $106,409,000 after acquiring an additional 28,046 shares during the last quarter.

Get AMERCO alerts:

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AMERCO in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Shares of UHAL opened at $501.96 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.76 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 4.68, a current ratio of 4.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $549.27 and a 200 day moving average of $618.96. AMERCO has a twelve month low of $481.02 and a twelve month high of $769.90.

AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The transportation company reported $4.42 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.38 by ($2.96). AMERCO had a return on equity of 19.56% and a net margin of 19.57%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.76 earnings per share.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 18th were given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 14th.

AMERCO Company Profile (Get Rating)

AMERCO operates as a do-it-yourself moving and storage operator for household and commercial goods in the United States and Canada. The company's Moving and Storage segment rents trucks, trailers, portable moving and storage units, specialty rental items, and self-storage spaces primarily to the household movers; and sells moving supplies, towing accessories, and propane.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for AMERCO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMERCO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.