America First Multifamily Investors, L.P. (NASDAQ:ATAX) Short Interest Up 30.4% in May

America First Multifamily Investors, L.P. (NASDAQ:ATAX – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 142,300 shares, an increase of 30.4% from the April 30th total of 109,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 49,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.9 days. Approximately 0.7% of the shares of the company are sold short.

ATAX stock opened at $18.41 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 24.97 and a current ratio of 24.97. The company has a market capitalization of $405.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.93 and a beta of 0.60. America First Multifamily Investors has a fifty-two week low of $16.53 and a fifty-two week high of $21.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $17.75 and a 200-day moving average of $18.84.

Get America First Multifamily Investors alerts:

America First Multifamily Investors (NASDAQ:ATAX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.72. The firm had revenue of $19.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.30 million. America First Multifamily Investors had a return on equity of 15.99% and a net margin of 78.27%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.27 EPS. Equities analysts predict that America First Multifamily Investors will post 2.34 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%. America First Multifamily Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.89%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of America First Multifamily Investors by 10,110.0% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 102,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $618,000 after purchasing an additional 101,100 shares in the last quarter. Royal Capital Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of America First Multifamily Investors in the fourth quarter worth $422,000. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in America First Multifamily Investors by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 572,705 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,682,000 after acquiring an additional 57,732 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in America First Multifamily Investors by 68.3% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 135,965 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $811,000 after acquiring an additional 55,165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in America First Multifamily Investors by 56.7% during the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 145,217 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $865,000 after acquiring an additional 52,555 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of America First Multifamily Investors in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of America First Multifamily Investors in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded America First Multifamily Investors from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.17.

America First Multifamily Investors Company Profile (Get Rating)

America First Multifamily Investors, L.P. acquires, holds, sells, and deals in a portfolio of mortgage revenue bonds (MRBs) that are issued to provide construction and/or permanent financing for multifamily and student housing, and residential and commercial properties. It operates through five segments: Affordable Multifamily MRB Investments, Seniors and Skilled Nursing MRB Investments, MF Properties, Market-Rate Joint Venture Investments, and Public Housing Capital Fund Trusts.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for America First Multifamily Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for America First Multifamily Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.