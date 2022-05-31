America First Multifamily Investors, L.P. (NASDAQ:ATAX) Short Interest Up 30.4% in May

America First Multifamily Investors, L.P. (NASDAQ:ATAX – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 142,300 shares, an increase of 30.4% from the April 30th total of 109,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 49,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.9 days. Approximately 0.7% of the shares of the company are sold short.
ATAX stock opened at $18.41 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 24.97 and a current ratio of 24.97. The company has a market capitalization of $405.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.93 and a beta of 0.60. America First Multifamily Investors has a fifty-two week low of $16.53 and a fifty-two week high of $21.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $17.75 and a 200-day moving average of $18.84.
America First Multifamily Investors (NASDAQ:ATAX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.72. The firm had revenue of $19.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.30 million. America First Multifamily Investors had a return on equity of 15.99% and a net margin of 78.27%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.27 EPS. Equities analysts predict that America First Multifamily Investors will post 2.34 EPS for the current year.
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of America First Multifamily Investors by 10,110.0% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 102,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $618,000 after purchasing an additional 101,100 shares in the last quarter. Royal Capital Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of America First Multifamily Investors in the fourth quarter worth $422,000. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in America First Multifamily Investors by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 572,705 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,682,000 after acquiring an additional 57,732 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in America First Multifamily Investors by 68.3% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 135,965 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $811,000 after acquiring an additional 55,165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in America First Multifamily Investors by 56.7% during the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 145,217 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $865,000 after acquiring an additional 52,555 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.31% of the company’s stock.
A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of America First Multifamily Investors in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of America First Multifamily Investors in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded America First Multifamily Investors from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.17.
America First Multifamily Investors Company Profile (Get Rating)
America First Multifamily Investors, L.P. acquires, holds, sells, and deals in a portfolio of mortgage revenue bonds (MRBs) that are issued to provide construction and/or permanent financing for multifamily and student housing, and residential and commercial properties. It operates through five segments: Affordable Multifamily MRB Investments, Seniors and Skilled Nursing MRB Investments, MF Properties, Market-Rate Joint Venture Investments, and Public Housing Capital Fund Trusts.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on America First Multifamily Investors (ATAX)
- Builders FirstSource Stock is Building Out a Base
- Is This Game On for GameStop Stock?
- Kohl’s Stock is Becoming Affordable
- There’s An Institutional Bottom In Autodesk
- Sonos Stock Sounds Cheap Down Here
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for America First Multifamily Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for America First Multifamily Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.