American Cannabis Company, Inc (OTCMKTS:AMMJ) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

American Cannabis Company, Inc (OTCMKTS:AMMJ – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,100 shares, a decline of 20.2% from the April 30th total of 8,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 354,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS:AMMJ opened at $0.05 on Tuesday. American Cannabis has a fifty-two week low of $0.04 and a fifty-two week high of $0.24. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.06.

Get American Cannabis alerts:

American Cannabis Company Profile (Get Rating)

American Cannabis Company, Inc, together with its subsidiary, Hollister & Blacksmith, Inc, doing business as American Cannabis Consulting, provides solutions for businesses operating in the regulated cannabis industry in the United States and Canada. The company offers advisory and consulting services, including commercial cannabis business planning, cannabis business license application, cultivation build-out oversight, cannabis regulatory compliance, compliance audit, cannabis business growth strategy, and cannabis business monitoring services.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for American Cannabis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Cannabis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.