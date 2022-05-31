American Cannabis Company, Inc (OTCMKTS:AMMJ) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

American Cannabis Company, Inc (OTCMKTS:AMMJ – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,100 shares, a decline of 20.2% from the April 30th total of 8,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 354,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
OTCMKTS:AMMJ opened at $0.05 on Tuesday. American Cannabis has a fifty-two week low of $0.04 and a fifty-two week high of $0.24. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.06.
American Cannabis Company Profile (Get Rating)
