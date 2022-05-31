American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $11.63 Billion

Brokerages forecast that American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating) will post sales of $11.63 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for American International Group’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $11.17 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $12.08 billion. American International Group reported sales of $11.99 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that American International Group will report full year sales of $46.85 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $45.45 billion to $48.25 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $48.81 billion, with estimates ranging from $46.88 billion to $50.73 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow American International Group.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The insurance provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.06. American International Group had a net margin of 18.30% and a return on equity of 7.11%. The business had revenue of $10.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.05 EPS.

AIG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of American International Group from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of American International Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Wolfe Research cut shares of American International Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $81.00 price objective on shares of American International Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.11.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AIG. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of American International Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $506,692,000. GQG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American International Group during the first quarter worth $499,693,000. Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of American International Group during the third quarter worth $90,341,000. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of American International Group by 70.5% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,203,504 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $182,151,000 after buying an additional 1,325,133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in American International Group by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 11,557,773 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $657,176,000 after buying an additional 1,256,195 shares during the period. 92.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:AIG opened at $59.00 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $60.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.11. American International Group has a twelve month low of $44.54 and a twelve month high of $65.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.74 billion, a PE ratio of 5.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.24.

American International Group announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, May 3rd that permits the company to repurchase $6.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the insurance provider to purchase up to 13.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 16th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 15th. American International Group’s payout ratio is 11.07%.

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. The company's General Insurance segment provides general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, casualty, and crisis management insurance products; commercial, industrial, and energy-related property insurance; and aerospace, political risk, trade credit, portfolio solutions, crop, and marine insurance.

